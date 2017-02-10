Inside the officeless media agency where 75 percent of the staff is female
Throughout his marketing career, Jay Friedman has rarely spent a single day in the office, either at agency Young & Rubicam or his current gig as COO at Goodway Group, a programmatic media planning and buying partner to regional agencies. That may sound strange to people who were brought up in an agency culture that prizes face time and physically being in the office .
Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiDay.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC