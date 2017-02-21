How to Align With Today's Expert Buye...

How to Align With Today's Expert Buyer in 9 Steps

As described in Rethinking the Sales Cycle , the internet and social media have empowered buyers to progress much further into buying cycles before interacting with salespeople. By the time they make contact, most buyers have already determined their requirements and may even have drafted a short list of vendors that they are going to consider.

