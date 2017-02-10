Hotel Sales - It's Time To Use Video Email To Outsell The Competition.

Based on what I hear from the hotel sales and catering sales managers I train each month, the vast majority of inquiries for groups, meetings, conferences and catering events are being received electronically, some come in via direct email; others arrive after a planner completes a 'contact us' inquiry form at the hotel's website but most, however, arrive via third party platforms such as CVENT, Starcite, MeetingBroker, or via the local DMO or CVB. When planners reached out by phone, they tended to inquire at far fewer properties as it took much more effort.

