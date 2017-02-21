HOG gets the Barron's treatment
The Harley growth engine has hit a demographic flat spot, writes Bill Alpert in a front-page Barron's article, noting the company has missed annual shipment targets for several consecutive years. Amidst slipping sales, management has been able to keep EPS on track through sizable buybacks, and dividend hikes have the stock yielding 2.5%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC