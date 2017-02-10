hetras welcomes new Director of Sales
Thomas Danielczak has been appointed as the new Director of Sales for hetras, which was recently acquired by the Chinese market leader in hotel technology, Shiji. In his new position, Thomas will oversee and develop hetras' worldwide sales operations.
