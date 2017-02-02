Here's Why MannKind Corporation Is Plunging

MannKind held a special conference call with investors after the markets closed on Wednesday to share more information about the ongoing commercial relaunch of the struggling Afrezza, which is the company's only product.Here's a quick review of the highlights: The company is launching a new Titration Pack that will contain four, eight, and 12 unit cartridges. These new packs are expected to make it easier for physicians to prescribe Afrezza and offer patients greater dosing flexibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.