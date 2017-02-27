HeBS Digital Opens Singapore Office - Brings 'Book Direct'...
Off the heels of celebrating its 15-year anniversary, HeBS Digital, the firm that helps hoteliers drastically increase direct bookings and lower overall distribution costs by deploying industry best-of-breed digital technology, consulting and marketing, has expanded its Asia Pacific footprint with an office in Singapore. Off the heels of celebrating its 15-year anniversary, HeBS Digital , the firm that helps hoteliers drastically increase direct bookings and lower overall distribution costs by deploying industry best-of-breed digital technology, consulting and marketing, has expanded its Asia Pacific footprint with an office in Singapore.
