Handshake to Exhibit at Convenience Distribution Marketplace 2017
Convenience distributors were pioneers in offering mobile ordering technologies to their sales reps and customers, but the experience of ordering through these still extensively used solutions has become outdated. An opportunity now exists for convenience distributors to gain a competitive advantage by adopting today's leading B2B mobile commerce applications.
