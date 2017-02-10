Guzman and Gomez to launch new digita...

Guzman and Gomez to launch new digital drive-through

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Mexican fast food restaurant Guzman y Gomez to launch new virtual drive-through app with Google that would create counterless takeaways The virtual drive through would see in-store staff abolished and customers ordering through the app, with their orders then sent straight to the kitchen The company, which launched in Australia in 2005, is now worth more than $180 million and has since expanded to Singapore and Tokyo, with plans to expand into the US in the near future. Guzman y Gomez founder Steve Marks told news.com.au the virtual drive-through was being developed with Google's Zoo team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16) Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC