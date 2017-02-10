Guzman and Gomez to launch new digital drive-through

Mexican fast food restaurant Guzman y Gomez to launch new virtual drive-through app with Google that would create counterless takeaways The virtual drive through would see in-store staff abolished and customers ordering through the app, with their orders then sent straight to the kitchen The company, which launched in Australia in 2005, is now worth more than $180 million and has since expanded to Singapore and Tokyo, with plans to expand into the US in the near future. Guzman y Gomez founder Steve Marks told news.com.au the virtual drive-through was being developed with Google's Zoo team.

