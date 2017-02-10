Greiner Buick GMC opts to eliminate salespeople in interest of customer service
A fixture in Victorville for over 30 years, Greiner Buick GMC on Civic Drive in Victorville kicked off the year by transitioning to a “non-salesperson” dealership, with the purpose of improving customer service. Instead of layoffs, Greiner increased staffing levels to eight hourly paid sales managers who don't work on commission, push incentives or become the middleman to the finance office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC