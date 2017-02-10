Greiner Buick GMC opts to eliminate salespeople in interest of customer service

A fixture in Victorville for over 30 years, Greiner Buick GMC on Civic Drive in Victorville kicked off the year by transitioning to a “non-salesperson” dealership, with the purpose of improving customer service. Instead of layoffs, Greiner increased staffing levels to eight hourly paid sales managers who don't work on commission, push incentives or become the middleman to the finance office.

