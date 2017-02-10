Greiner Buick GMC opts to eliminate s...

Greiner Buick GMC opts to eliminate salespeople in interest of customer service

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A fixture in Victorville for over 30 years, Greiner Buick GMC on Civic Drive in Victorville kicked off the year by transitioning to a “non-salesperson” dealership, with the purpose of improving customer service. Instead of layoffs, Greiner increased staffing levels to eight hourly paid sales managers who don't work on commission, push incentives or become the middleman to the finance office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC