FortisBC warns of fraudsters offering to inspect furnaces
FortisBC is warning customers to be careful, after hearing complaints about suspicious salespeople claiming to be from the utility who ask to see a homeowner's furnace. In an information bulletin released Friday, FortisBC told customers to be cautious of anyone who shows up unannounced, claiming to offer appliance or meter inspections, or selling or repairing any products.
