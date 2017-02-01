Fortinet CFO Says Sales Reorg Is Working: Stock Soars After Strong Q4 Earnings And Forecast
Fortinet's stock jumped more than 10 percent in after-hours trading after reporting solid fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as the security vendor's sales force reorganization last year is now paying off. "Sometimes it just takes time for the gears to connect completely, especially when you're building a lot of functions at the same time," said Andrew Del Matto, Fortinet's CFO, during its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Thursday.
