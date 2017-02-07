Former Planned Parenthood managers: W...

Former Planned Parenthood managers: We had to meet quotas for abortions

Does pizza make a great motivator to end a pregnancy? The latest video from Live Action features former Planned Parenthood managers discussing the financial pressure put on clinics to maximize the revenue stream from their core business - abortions. The pressure wasn't just limited to the managers either, but also to the women who came to the clinic: "I trained my staff the way that I was trained, which was to really encourage women to choose abortion; to have it at Planned Parenthood, because it counts towards our goal."

