FNB announces promotions

15 hrs ago Read more: Griffin Daily News

Dale Ammons has been promoted to manager of the bank's main office at 318 S. Hill St. Ammons has been with the bank for 14 years, having originally started as a part-time teller before taking a brief time away from the bank to devote time to her family.

