Fishman Launches New Online Product Sales TrainingBy Brainstorm Media - " Feb 15, 2017

Fishman Launches New Online Product Sales Training

Up To Speed provides the necessary information needed to effectively understand, discuss, and sell Fishman products. Company President Larry Fishman greets participating salespeople in the training program's introduction video: "Our goal is to create a communication directly with you, our dealers and our salespeople, that benefits you on an ongoing basis to become the most confident and trusted salespeople in the industry."

