Eric Martorano, SVP of Worldwide Sale...

Eric Martorano, SVP of Worldwide Sales at Intermedia, Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

The executives on this annual list are part of an elite group drawn from the larger pool of Channel Chief honorees each year and represent the cream of the IT channel crop-leaders who drive the channel agenda and evangelize the importance of channel partnerships. This distinguished group is recognized for outstanding achievement in driving growth and revenue in their organizations, as well as extraordinary leadership in the channel as a whole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Sat Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Sat Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC