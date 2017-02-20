Eric Martorano, SVP of Worldwide Sales at Intermedia, Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief
The executives on this annual list are part of an elite group drawn from the larger pool of Channel Chief honorees each year and represent the cream of the IT channel crop-leaders who drive the channel agenda and evangelize the importance of channel partnerships. This distinguished group is recognized for outstanding achievement in driving growth and revenue in their organizations, as well as extraordinary leadership in the channel as a whole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Sat
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC