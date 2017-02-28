DMCI Homes reports robust sales for Oak Harbor Residences
DMCI Homes Exclusive, the luxury brand of property developer DMCI Homes, cited strong market demand behind the recent launch of Aston, the third and final residential building of Oak Harbor Residences in Bay City. Its launch follows the unprecedented sales success of its first two buildings, Westport and Lauderdale, with sales take up totaling P2.9 billion.
