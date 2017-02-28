DMCI Homes reports robust sales for O...

DMCI Homes reports robust sales for Oak Harbor Residences

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

DMCI Homes Exclusive, the luxury brand of property developer DMCI Homes, cited strong market demand behind the recent launch of Aston, the third and final residential building of Oak Harbor Residences in Bay City. Its launch follows the unprecedented sales success of its first two buildings, Westport and Lauderdale, with sales take up totaling P2.9 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16) Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC