Delta Risk LLC Hires Wesley VanDenbur...

Delta Risk LLC Hires Wesley VanDenburg as Vice President of Sales

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

VanDenburg will oversee sales strategy and client accounts for the company, and lead a team of inside and field sales representatives. . "We are pleased to have Wes leading our sales efforts as we expand our professional services and managed security solutions to our customer base."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC