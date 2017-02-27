Davra Networks Hopes To Jumpstart IoT...

Davra Networks Hopes To Jumpstart IoT Channel With New ConnecThing.io Platform

17 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Davra Networks launched a new integrated platform - ConnecThing.io - at Mobile World Congress on Monday, exclusively for its channel partners. The Dublin, Ireland-based company hopes to help its IT and operational technology partners interested in accelerating their IoT practice with the new platform, which includes IoT capabilities like asset lifecycle management, gateway fog controller modules and business intelligence tools.

