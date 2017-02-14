CTC Global CTC Global and General Cable Expand Collaborative ACCC Conductor Partnership
Today , CTC Global announced the signing of an agreement with General Cable which implements an expanded ACCC licensing arrangement. Under this new agreement, General Cable has been granted the rights to manufacture, promote and sell high-capacity, low-loss ACCC bare overhead transmission and distribution conductor in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
