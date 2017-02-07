Conversation Intelligence Start-up Ch...

Conversation Intelligence Start-up Chorus.ai Raises $16M in Series A Financing Led By Redpoint

Chorus.ai , a San Francisco- and Tel-Aviv-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to analyze sales conversation and learn how sales organizations can increase win rates, today announced it has raised $16 million in Series A financing led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from original seed investor Emergence Capital. The investment brings the company's total funding since its inception just two years ago to over $20M, underscoring the industry's confidence in Chorus.ai and in the burgeoning market opportunity for AI and natural language processing to help organizations have better conversations that close more deals.

