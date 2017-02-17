construction equipment Terex Utilities

Read more: Utility Products

Terex Utilities team members from across the nation traveled to Omaha, Neb., for the company's annual sales training meeting the fourth week of January. While there, 74 of its employees spent time serving four local human service agencies in Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

