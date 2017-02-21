Conduent To Grow Sales Force By 20 Percent, Focus More Narrowly On Core Offerings, Verticals
Conduent plans to expand its 300-person sales force by at least 20 percent and only go after contracts that align with the company's expertise and margin expectations. "We are not in the business of trying to capture a headline by doing a big deal that we do not even understand," Ashok Vemuri, Conduent's CEO, told Wall Street analysts during the company's earnings call.
