Columbus McKinnon Completes Acquisition of STAHL CraneSystems

Columbus McKinnon Corporation , a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling products, technologies and services, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of STAHL CraneSystems . In connection with the closing of the acquisition, the $50 million sale of common stock, announced on December 19, 2016, closed on January 30, 2017.

