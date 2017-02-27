CardConnect Corp.'s (CCN) Buy Rating ...

CardConnect Corp.'s (CCN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

11 hrs ago

's stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Chicago, IL

