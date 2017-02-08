Brother Gearmotors appoints director ...

Brother Gearmotors appoints director of sales

Read more: Snack Food/Wholesale Bakery

Brother Gearmotors, a division of Brother International Corporation that offers a wide range of ultra-reliable, sub-fractional AC gearmotors and reducers for the food & beverage, packaging and material handling industries, has hired Bernie Hurda as its new director of sales. As the newest team member of the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based business unit, Mr. Hurda will steer overall sales strategy, including managing a sales team, overseeing a broad sales structure, and developing additional business channels.

