BMW Test Drives New AR Experience
The luxury vehicle manufacturer is piloting a 3-D augmented reality experience that enables customers to interact with its i3 and i8 vehicles through Tango-powered mobile devices. BMW is known for being the "ultimate driving machine," and its latest innovation is shifting the customer experience into high gear.
