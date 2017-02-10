Bill Zidek Named IPRO President
Bill Zidek , President at Tandem Marketing, an affiliate company of Allnet a Catalyst AV Distributor, has been name IPRO President. IPRO, The Professional Sales Force Organization, is the conduit to manage relationships and sales performance through education and ethical conduct.
