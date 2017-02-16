Beverley venue to open for budding artists and designers... 1
It will provide cost-effective shared space for the creative community to display and sell their work in a retail environment, without the usual expensive overheads incurred by small businesses. The brainchild of Beverley-based artists Mikey Mathieson and Chris Kidd, it will give artists, designers and inventors the support and resources needed to achieve commercial exposure and success.
