Beverley venue to open for budding artists and designers... 1

It will provide cost-effective shared space for the creative community to display and sell their work in a retail environment, without the usual expensive overheads incurred by small businesses. The brainchild of Beverley-based artists Mikey Mathieson and Chris Kidd, it will give artists, designers and inventors the support and resources needed to achieve commercial exposure and success.

