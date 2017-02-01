Benelli USA Names Sales Representatives of the Year for 2016
Benelli USA recently recognized the exceptional performances of its sales team in 2016 when it named its sales representatives of the year and other prestigious award winners. Awards were given to sales representatives based on a host of criteria, including the completion of sales goals and personal contributions to the overall success of Benelli USA and its family of brands, which includes Benelli, Franchi, Stoeger, Uberti USA and Stoeger Airguns.
