Are you selling to your network? Well, don't
I've noticed that people in business networking groups have a tendency to "sell" to others in the group. Educating your network about the type of referrals you want is much more important to your networking efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Sat
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC