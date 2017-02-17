Are you selling to your network? Well...

Are you selling to your network? Well, don't

Read more: Business Journal

I've noticed that people in business networking groups have a tendency to "sell" to others in the group. Educating your network about the type of referrals you want is much more important to your networking efforts.

Sales Discussions

Chicago, IL

