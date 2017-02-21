Are we really not there yet on women in tech sales?
It was about girl power in the 90s, thanks to the Spice Girls. Then, Queen Bey, told us that girls run the world in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Sat
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC