Arch Insurance Hires Greg Johnson as Vice President of Business Development for Travel
Mr. Johnson brings more than 15 years of travel insurance market development and sales management experience and will report to Linda Fallon, Senior Vice President of Travel. Over the past five years, Arch Insurance has developed a comprehensive travel insurance distribution company, Arch Insurance Solutions Inc. , with state of the art offerings in product design, technology platforms, call center and claims capabilities.
