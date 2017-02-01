Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa drives ...

Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa drives 50% of total sales from online...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

An Arabian heritage themed hotel located in the heart of Bur Dubai, Arabian Courtyard Hotel & Spa has been leading the online space with excellent online sales management. The hotel has been using RateTiger Channel Manager for the last few years to update rates and inventory in real-time and implement distribution and pricing strategies effectively leading to growth in share of online sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee is for closers Mon bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC