51job's (JOBS) CEO Rick Yan on Q4 201...

51job's (JOBS) CEO Rick Yan on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Welcome to the 51Job, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions].

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,682 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC