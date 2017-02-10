50+ Valeant Sales Reps May Have Jumpe...

50+ Valeant Sales Reps May Have Jumped Ship to Synergy Pharma

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BioSpace

Wells Fargo analyst David Maris weighed in on Valeant Pharmaceuticals after-hours Wednesday, asking 'did 50+ salespeople just leave. Maris commented, "We recently asked Valeant whether industry speculation is correct that approximately 50 or more of Valeant's gastrointestinal salespeople recently left Valeant en masse to join Synergy Pharmaceuticals following the FDA's approval of Synergy's plecanatide on January 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC