50+ Valeant Sales Reps May Have Jumped Ship to Synergy Pharma
Wells Fargo analyst David Maris weighed in on Valeant Pharmaceuticals after-hours Wednesday, asking 'did 50+ salespeople just leave. Maris commented, "We recently asked Valeant whether industry speculation is correct that approximately 50 or more of Valeant's gastrointestinal salespeople recently left Valeant en masse to join Synergy Pharmaceuticals following the FDA's approval of Synergy's plecanatide on January 19, 2017.
