10 things you need to know before European markets open

Dixit Joshi, who previously led the bank's fixed-income sales force as head of the 2. A former Barclays trader had his jail term for conspiring to rig Libor rates cut by one year to five-and-a-half years. Jay Merchant, a former New York-based derivatives trader, was convicted by a jury last year in the third case brought to trial by the Serious Fraud Office in an investigation into alleged Libor manipulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.