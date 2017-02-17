1 Surprising Way Intel Corporation Is...

1 Surprising Way Intel Corporation Is Boosting Data Center Average Selling Prices

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox News

The rise in average selling prices is generally attributed to data center customers seeing value in buying higher-end processors for their data centers . During Intel's Feb. 9 investor meeting, DCG chief Diane Bryant highlighted a surprising way that the company is working to help drive up the average selling prices of its server chips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 14 Kim 2
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC