Yoshimura Adds WPS As Distributor - Idaho-Based Distributor To Sell Yoshimura Exhaust
Yoshimura is happy to announce that effective immediately, the Yoshimura product line will be distributed in the USA by Western Power Sports . With a 152-person sales force and six distribution centers WPS, is on their game in the distribution of powersports in the USA.
