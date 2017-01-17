Yoshimura Adds WPS As Distributor - I...

Yoshimura Adds WPS As Distributor - Idaho-Based Distributor To Sell Yoshimura Exhaust

Yoshimura is happy to announce that effective immediately, the Yoshimura product line will be distributed in the USA by Western Power Sports . With a 152-person sales force and six distribution centers WPS, is on their game in the distribution of powersports in the USA.

