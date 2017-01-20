Woman Who Lost 80 Lbs Was Body-Shamed...

Woman Who Lost 80 Lbs Was Body-Shamed at Lululemon

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MSN Healthy Living

Most women who work hard to lose weight expect shopping for clothes to be easier and more fun once they shed the excess pounds. But that wasn't the case for Heather Albert, a 35-year-old mother from Las Vegas who recently lost 80 pounds after undergoing weight loss surgery in December of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl... Aug '16 candy 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC