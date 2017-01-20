Will robots become the salespeople of the future?
Thanks to facial recognition capabilities, Pepper can determine your gender and age bracket. And as you begin asking her questions, she can draw from a vast volume of cloud-based information to give what she thinks are relevant answers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC