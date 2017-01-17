Wei Long winery aborts organic project in China

Chinese winery Wei Long Grape Wine Co is axing its organic wine project, less than a year after the company first announced the scheme last May. A listed company in China, Wei Long has been making organic wines in Gansu Province in western China for more 10 years but the new project announced last year was expected to increase its production to 40,000 tonnes a year. Aborting the organic wine operation, according to the company's statement , was a result of heightened competition from imported wines and a succession of natural calamities that drove it to "make sales strategy adjustments based on overall market and environment conditions,".

