Vorsight creating 112 jobs, as it expands in Arlington

Vorsight, a sales-training and sales-performance improvement firm, will create 112 new jobs and invest more than $105,000 to expand its corporate headquarters in Arlington County, Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced. The company will acquire space to hire additional staff for its research and development, sales and marketing, customer success and technology teams.

