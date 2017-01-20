Visioneering Technologies, Inc. Annou...

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. Announces Pam Wyman as Director, Sales Operations & Inside Sales

Wyman will be responsible for introducing the unique, patented technology of the NaturalVueA Multifocal Contact Lenses and other NaturalVueA Brand products to doctors across the country and in supporting the sales team with strategic analysis. "Pam has a wealth of experience and knowledge across various sales and marketing roles including national account management, strategic account management, sales training and communications and operations," said Tony Sommer, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing for VTI.

