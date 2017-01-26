Viant Acquires Adelphic For Self-Serve Mobile Ad Buying
Viant will combine its 1 billion+ database of registered users with Adelphic's platform to provide improved ROI to agencies. The deal is promising when combined with a sales force restructuring, but time will tell whether it's enough to reverse Time's flagging revenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|Replica AAA quality handbags,wallets, shoes, cl...
|Aug '16
|candy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC