Viamericas Awarded for Digital Platform Transformation by Digital Edge 50 2017
Viamericas spent 2016 working on the final leg of its omni-channel strategy in 2016. The new digital channel, called Vianex, provides a direct-to-consumer digital platform as well as APIs that allow partners to offer financial services like money transfer, bill pay and check processing.
