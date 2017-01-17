Viamericas Awarded for Digital Platfo...

Viamericas Awarded for Digital Platform Transformation by Digital Edge 50 2017

Viamericas spent 2016 working on the final leg of its omni-channel strategy in 2016. The new digital channel, called Vianex, provides a direct-to-consumer digital platform as well as APIs that allow partners to offer financial services like money transfer, bill pay and check processing.

Chicago, IL

