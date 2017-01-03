Valeant's Not Done Yet

Valeant's Not Done Yet

17 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Shares of Valeant opened 2017 up 4.86% to $15.24 on the first day of trading. Since 2007, Valeant hasn't been down in January and has returned an average of 11.4% in the first month of the year.

