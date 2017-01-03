Upgrading Valeant From 'Hold' To 'Spe...

Upgrading Valeant From 'Hold' To 'Speculative Buy'

9 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Valeant Pharmaceuticals' short-sellers and put-option holders will swim in some losses today. Speculation that the company could not sell assets ended when the company announced it will receive, in cash, $819.9 million for selling Dendreon to the Sanpower Group Co., Ltd., one of the largest privately owned conglomerates in China.

Chicago, IL

