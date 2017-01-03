The Selling Points to Look for in a G...

The Selling Points to Look for in a Good Gym

A sauna, a jacuzzi, trainers with clipboards and smiling pearly whites, and whoa -is that a smoothie bar?! All of these attractive features can seem really, really great, which the sales associates are sure to point out, but let's remember that's not what you're at the gym for. We've written before about the clever setups by gym salespeople to rope you into a membership , but it's times like these when you need to step back and really think about what you want out of your gym membership.

