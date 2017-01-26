Texas car vending machine helps custo...

Texas car vending machine helps customers avoid dealership stress

WATCH: Carvana is billed as a one-of-a-kind experience where no salespeople are involved in the car buying process. Instead, this car dealership allows you to purchase your car online, and pick it up at an eight-story-tall 'car' vending machine.

